WiretoWire: Wyndham's major moment

Sports fans who tune into the major-championship season are likely familiar with the names Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, two of the top-three finishers at last week’s U.S. Open. It’s time to learn about Wyndham Clark. The 29-year-old Oregon alum outlasted a star-studded leaderboard at The Los Angeles Country Club to earn his first major title, one stroke clear of McIlroy, at a 10-under total. Scheffler, world No. 1, finished solo third at 7-under par. Clark, who went nearly five years on TOUR before breaking through for his first title at last month’s Wells Fargo Championship, made several crafty pars on a crispy Sunday afternoon in Hollywood, punctuated with a two-putt from 59 feet at the par-4 18th to secure the victory. The Colorado native maintained an even keel throughout the week, carding rounds of 64-67-69-70 as conditions steadily toughened, but he grew emotional afterward when reflecting on his mom , Lise, who died in 2013 at age 55 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Clark’s mom encouraged him to “play big,” and this week at his national championship, he did just that. “I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said Clark, who moves to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and No. 13 on the Official World Golf Ranking. “All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she's proud of me.”

