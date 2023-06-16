Inside the Field: Travelers Championship
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Winner of PGA and U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Si Woo Kim
|Rory McIlroy
|Scottie Scheffler
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|Kevin Kisner
|Xander Schauffele
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Viktor Hovland
|Kurt Kitayama
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Brian Gay
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Hardy
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Tom Hoge
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Tom Kim
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|K.H. Lee
|Luke List
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|J.J. Spaun
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Charley Hoffman
|Dylan Wu
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Ludvig Aberg
|Sam Bennett
|Benjamin James
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Andrew Svoboda
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Aaron Wise
|Cameron Young
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Scott Stallings
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Denny McCarthy
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Troy Merritt
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Hayden Buckley
|C.T. Pan
|Sam Ryder
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|J.B. Holmes
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
|Eric Cole
|Andrew Novak
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Thomas Detry
|Ben Taylor
|Byeong Hun An
|Samuel Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|Davis Thompson
|S.H. Kim
|Harry Hall
|Robby Shelton
|Austin Eckroat
|Joseph Bramlett
|Michael Kim
|David Lingmerth
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.