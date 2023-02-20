WiretoWire: Rahm-ination continues at Riviera

Tournament host Tiger Woods finished T45 at 1-under, showing both the progress that he has made and the lengths he still has to go. Riviera was his first official competition since The Open Championship in July. His third-round 67 was his lowest round since his latest comeback began at last year’s Masters, and this week marked just the second time he has completed 72 holes in that span. Where Woods will play next remains the question. When asked about his upcoming schedule by CBS' Amanda Renner, Woods said, "My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play each of the majors. I'm not going to play too much more than that. My body, my leg and my back won't let me play much more than that anymore. So that was my goal last year, and I was able to play three of the four, so this year hopefully I can play all four and that's going to be my schedule going forward because of all the limitations I have."