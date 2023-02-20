WiretoWire: Rahm-ination continues at Riviera
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Superstars are made in Hollywood. Add Jon Rahm to the long list. The red-hot Spaniard claimed his third victory in five starts on TOUR, winning The Genesis Invitational with a 17-under total at The Riviera Country Club, two strokes clear of fellow California king Max Homa. Rahm began the day three clear of Homa, who has won twice in California this season, and Homa rallied to take a one-stroke lead early on the final nine. But the pendulum swung back quickly; Rahm’s 3-foot birdie on the par-3 16th opened up a two-shot cushion, and the newly minted world No. 1 closed with two pars to collect his 10th TOUR win, passing his idol Seve Ballesteros. “To reach that milestone of double-digit wins is pretty incredible,” Rahm said. “To do it at a golf course with this legacy, this history, and hosted by the man himself Tiger Woods is a true honor.” The win at Riviera cemented Rahm’s spot at No. 1 in the FedExCup.
Tournament host Tiger Woods finished T45 at 1-under, showing both the progress that he has made and the lengths he still has to go. Riviera was his first official competition since The Open Championship in July. His third-round 67 was his lowest round since his latest comeback began at last year’s Masters, and this week marked just the second time he has completed 72 holes in that span. Where Woods will play next remains the question. When asked about his upcoming schedule by CBS' Amanda Renner, Woods said, "My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play each of the majors. I'm not going to play too much more than that. My body, my leg and my back won't let me play much more than that anymore. So that was my goal last year, and I was able to play three of the four, so this year hopefully I can play all four and that's going to be my schedule going forward because of all the limitations I have."
The PGA TOUR goes coast-to-coast for The Honda Classic at scenic PGA National in Naples, Florida. Sepp Straka returns to take on the Bear Trap, looking to become the first repeat winner at The Honda Classic since Jack Nicklaus himself in 1977-1978. Pierceson Coody, the top player in last year’s PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global class, will make his first TOUR start as a pro this week. Shane Lowry, who finished runner-up to Straka, also is returning to PGA National joined by Florida native Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Adam Svensson, Akshay Bhatia and APGA exemption Marcus Byrd. Additionally, Padraig Harrington is making his first PGA TOUR start of the season. He won this event in 2005 and 2015 as well as winning four times on the PGA TOUR Champions last season, including the U.S. Senior Open and Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The winner of The Honda Classic will earn 500 FedExCup points.
Collin Morikawa mic’d up live while playing No. 10 at Genesis
MIC CHECK
“When I won in '21, nobody was here, and it hurts me not to be able to do that with everyone here, my family and friends. But I tried, man.” - An emotional Max Homa after finishing runner-up in his bid for a second Genesis title.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 - Jon Rahm earned his 10th career PGA TOUR victory at The Genesis Invitational, passing fellow countryman, World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and personal hero Seve Ballesteros.
45 - With his win at the Chubb Classic, Bernhard Langer tied Hale Irwin’s record for most wins on PGA TOUR Champions with 45.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2,000
|2
|Max Homa
|1,574
|3
|Keegan Bradley
|1,006
|4
|Seamus Power
|940
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|916
|6
|Tom Kim
|815
|7
|Tony Finau
|810
|8
|Si Woo Kim
|722
|9
|Sahith Theegala
|705
|10
|Adam Svensson
|694
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.