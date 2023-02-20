How Bernhard Langer matched PGA TOUR Champions wins record
Capsule look at each win as German matches Hale Irwin's record of 45 PGA TOUR Champions victories
Written by Kevin Prise
Bernhard Langer seemed destined for a piece of PGA TOUR Champions’ all-time history books.
The ageless wonder has delivered.
Langer secured his 45th PGA TOUR Champions title at the Chubb Classic, carding a three-round total of 17-under at Tiburon GC in southwest Florida for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.
The 65-year-old German matches Hale Irwin for most titles in PGA TOUR Champions history. Now Langer turns his attention toward securing sole possession of the mark. He shows no signs of slowing down, either.
Langer became the oldest winner of a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his 42nd title on PGA TOUR Champions. In his march toward history, he has broken his own record three times over.
“When I first came out here, I thought, ‘This is never going to happen,’” Langer said in his winner’s press conference after securing title No. 45. “Hale, if you’re watching, congratulations; you’re a great champion, and I’m honored to have tied your record.
“I certainly am going to give (No. 46) a shot. We’ll see if it happens. If not, life goes on, whether you win one more or not, or whether you have another record or not.”
Here’s a capsule look at each of Langer’s 45 wins on PGA TOUR Champions.
1. 2007 Insperity Invitational
Finished 25-under at Augusta Pines for an eight-stroke win over Mark O’Meara.
2. 2008 Hoag Classic
Finished 14-under at Newport Beach CC and defeated Jay Haas in a playoff.
3. 2008 Ginn Championship Hammock Beach Resort
Finished 12-under at the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach for an eight-stroke win over Lonnie Nielsen and Tim Simpson.
4. 2008 Insperity Invitational
Finished 12-under at The Woodlands CC for a two-stroke victory over Lonnie Nielsen.
5. 2009 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Finished 18-under at Hualalai GC for a one-stroke victory over Andy Bean.
6. 2009 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf
Teamed with Tom Lehman to finish 27-under at Savannah Harbor Golf Resort, then defeated Jeff Sluman/Craig Stadler in a playoff.
7. 2009 Triton Financial Classic
Carded 15-under at The Hills CC for a six-stroke victory over Mark O’Meara.
8. 2009 3M Championship
Finished 16-under at TPC Twin Cities for a one-stroke victory over Andy Bean.
9. 2010 TimberTech Championship
Finished 17-under at The Old Course at Broken Sound and defeated John Cook in a playoff.
10. 2010 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am
Finished 9-under at TPC Tampa Bay (shortened to 36 holes) for a one-stroke win over Mark O’Meara and Mike Reid.
11. 2010 The Senior Open Championship
Finished 5-under at Carnoustie GC (72 holes) for a one-stroke win over Corey Pavin.
12. 2010 U.S. Senior Open
Finished 8-under at Sahalee CC (72 holes) for a three-stroke victory over Fred Couples.
13. 2010 Boeing Classic
Carded 18-under at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge for a three-stroke victory over Nick Price.
14. 2011 Chubb Classic
Finished 20-under at The Quarry, four clear of Fred Funk.
15. 2012 3M Championship
Carded 18-under at TPC Twin Cities, two clear of David Peoples.
16. 2012 SAS Championship
Finished 13-under at Prestonwood CC for a two-stroke win over Jay Don Blake.
17. 2013 Chubb Classic
Finished 12-under at TwinEagles GC (Talon) for a one-stroke victory over Jay Don Blake.
18. 2013 Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Finished 10-under at TPC Sugarloaf for a three-stroke victory over Tom Lehman and Tom Pernice Jr.
19. 2014 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Finished 22-under at Hualalai GC for a three-stroke win over Fred Couples and Jeff Sluman.
20. 2014 Insperity Invitational
Carded 11-under at The Woodlands CC for a one-stroke win over Fred Couples.
21. 2014 Kaulig Companies Championship (formerly SENIOR PLAYERS)
Finished 15-under at Fox Chapel GC (72 holes) and defeated Jeff Sluman in a playoff.
22. 2014 The Senior Open Championship
Finished 18-under at Royal Porthcawl GC (72 holes) for a 13-stroke win over Colin Montgomerie.
23. 2014 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Carded 16-under at En-Joie GC for a one-stroke win over Woody Austin and Mark O’Meara.
24. 2015 Kaulig Companies Championship (formerly SENIOR PLAYERS)
Finished 19-under at Belmont CC (72 holes) for a six-stroke win over Kirk Triplett.
25. 2015 San Antonio Championship
Carded 12-under at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons) for a three-stroke win over Scott Dunlap.
26. 2016 Chubb Classic
Finished 15-under at TwinEagles GC (Talon) for a three-stroke victory over Fred Couples.
27. 2016 Regions Tradition
Finished 17-under at Greystone G&CC (72 holes) for a six-stroke win over Olin Browne.
28. 2016 Kaulig Companies Championship (formerly SENIOR PLAYERS)
Finished 1-over at Philadelphia Cricket Club (72 holes) for a one-stroke win over Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
29. 2016 Boeing Classic
Carded 13-under at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, then defeated Woody Austin and Kevin Sutherland in a playoff.
30. 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Finished 15-under at Hualalai GC (36 holes) for a one-stroke win over Fred Couples.
31. 2017 Regions Tradition
Finished 20-under at Greystone G&CC (72 holes) for a five-stroke win over Scott McCarron and Scott Parel.
32. 2017 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Carded 18-under at Trump National GC (72 holes) for a one-stroke win over Vijay Singh.
33. 2017 The Senior Open Championship
Finished 4-under at Royal Porthcawl GC for a three-stroke victory over Corey Pavin.
34. 2017 PURE Insurance Championship
Finished 17-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links (one round at Poppy Hills) for a three-stroke victory over Jerry Kelly.
35. 2017 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Carded 16-under at The Country Club of Virginia for a one-stroke win over Scott Verplank.
36. 2017 PowerShares QQQ Championship
Finished 11-under at Sherwood CC and defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff.
37. 2018 Insperity Invitational
Finished 11-under at The Woodlands CC, one clear of Paul Goydos, Bart Bryant and Jeff Maggert.
38. 2018 SAS Championship
Finished 22-under at Prestonwood CC, six strokes clear of Scott Parel.
39. 2019 TimberTech Championship
Carded 19-under at The Old Course at Broken Sound, five strokes clear of Marco Dawson.
40. 2019 The Senior Open Championship
Finished 6-under at Royal Lytham and St. Annes, two strokes ahead of Paul Broadhurst.
41. 2020 Cologuard Classic
Finished 18-under at Omni Tucson National for a two-stroke win over Woody Austin.
42. 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Carded 14-under at The Country Club of Virginia, then defeated Doug Barron in a playoff.
43. 2022 Chubb Classic
Finished 16-under at Tiburon GC, three ahead of Tim Petrovic.
44. 2022 TimberTech Championship
Carded 17-under at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, six clear of Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee.
45. 2023 Chubb Classic
Finished 17-under at Tiburon GC, three ahead of Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker for a record-tying title.
Bernhard Langer Round 3 highlights from Chubb Classic
