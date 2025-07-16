From driving irons to mini drivers, Royal Portrush baffles players ahead of British Open

As with typical link-style courses, the grass around the greens is firm and cut tight; this is cause for using a super low-bounce wedge, to avoid the sole or trailing edge from catching the turf before the ball and bouncing the leading edge into the golf ball. The danger here is that the player may catch too much ball, resulting in a thin shot. A low-bounce wedge helps players get under the ball better on firm turf and produces the loft and spin characteristics they desire.