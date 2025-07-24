Tom Kim switches putters again ahead of FedExCup Playoffs
2 Min Read
Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 10 at 3M Open
Written by GolfWRX
It’s been a wildly entertaining, and unpredictable, year of putter switches for Tom Kim.
The 23-year-old, three-time career PGA TOUR champion has run the gauntlet of putter designs in 2025, ranging from mallets to winged mallets to blades, and has now used putters from multiple manufacturers.
At the start of 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and at The American Express, Kim was continuing to use a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Tour Prototype mallet that he was also using at the end of 2024.
By the time he got to the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, however, Kim was into a Scotty Cameron Studio Style blade putter, with chain-link milled face technology.
Tom Kim bites his putter at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Then, at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025, Kim changed yet again, this time into a tri-soled Newport style head with a bronze hue and a milled face.
Tom Kim lines up his putt at THE PLAYERS 2025. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By the time he got to the 2025 Valero Texas Open, though, Kim found the putter that had some staying power: a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Tour Prototype with a silver-black-silver colorway on the crown. He stuck with that putter for his next 11 events including the Masters, the U.S. Open and the Genesis Scottish Open.
Tom Kim's Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 Tour Prototype putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
When he showed up to Royal Portrush for The Open Championship 2025, however, Kim began testing putters from various manufacturers, ultimately deciding to use a TaylorMade Spider Tour X “X1” model, which is what Scottie Scheffler has been using – quite successfully – for over a year.
Following a missed cut at The Open, Kim was back to a bit of testing at the 3M Open this week in Minnesota. At No. 94 in the FedExCup, Kim is in danger of losing his TOUR card.
GolfWRX.com photographed a Scotty Cameron Xperimental 3.2 “TK 1 PTYPE” mallet made specifically for him, and he was also spotted testing another TaylorMade Spider Tour putter, with a single white line on the crown.
So, the question isn’t whether Kim will switch putters again this week; rather, it’s what putter will he switch to next.
Currently, Kim ranks 141st in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA TOUR in 2025, so he’s looking for an answer, and we’ll be on the lookout for what that answer ends up being this week come competition time.