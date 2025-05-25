PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Ben Griffin used to win Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX

    With a final-round 71 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin earned his second PGA TOUR win of the season.

    The UNC alum has an eclectic bag setup, made up of five different equipment manufacturers, including his Maxfli Tour X golf ball.

    Once a staple at the top of leaderboards on the TOUR, Griffin earned Maxfli’s second win in as many months. Griffin won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside teammate Andrew Novak. Prior to that, Maxfli hadn’t seen the winner’s circle for over two decades.

    Check out his winning gear below.

    Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K (9 degrees)
    Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX

    Irons: Mizuno JPX 923 (3), Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Mizuno Pro T1 (50, 56-10), TaylorMade MG4 (60-SB)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0PT

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: Maxfli Tour X

