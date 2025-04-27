Winner's bag: See clubs Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin used for victory at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin captured their maiden TOUR victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They entered the final round with a three-shot lead, keeping the pedal down with a 1-under 71 in Sunday Foursomes to win by one over twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.
See the clubs they used for victory below.
Ben Griffin
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K (9 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX
Irons: Mizuno JPX 923 (3), Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Mizuno Pro T1 (50, 56-10), TaylorMade MG4 (60-SB)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Rat Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0PT
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: Maxfli Tour X
Andrew Novak
Driver: Ping G440 LST (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX
3-wood: Ping G440 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 80 TX
5-wood: Ping G440 Max (19 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 85 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-6), Srixon Z-Forged II (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTZ (50, 54, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled Seven T S
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: Srizon Z-Star Diamond