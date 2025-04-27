PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin used for victory at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Team Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak takes lead with electric birdie at Zurich Classic

Team Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak takes lead with electric birdie at Zurich Classic

    Written by GolfWRX

    Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin captured their maiden TOUR victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They entered the final round with a three-shot lead, keeping the pedal down with a 1-under 71 in Sunday Foursomes to win by one over twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.

    See the clubs they used for victory below.

    Ben Griffin

    Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K (9 degrees)
    Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 7 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: UST Mamiya Lin-Q Proto V1 8 TX

    Irons: Mizuno JPX 923 (3), Mizuno Pro S3 (4-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Mizuno Pro T1 (50, 56-10), TaylorMade MG4 (60-SB)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 2 Tour Rat Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0PT

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    Ball: Maxfli Tour X

    Andrew Novak

    Driver: Ping G440 LST (7.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 75 TX

    3-wood: Ping G440 Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 80 TX

    5-wood: Ping G440 Max (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 85 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-6), Srixon Z-Forged II (7-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTZ (50, 54, 60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled Seven T S

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    Ball: Srizon Z-Star Diamond