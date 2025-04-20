PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Justin Thomas used for playoff win at RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage

    Justin Thomas returned to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage for the first time since the 2022 PGA Championship, triumphing over Andrew Novak in a playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole.

    Check out Thomas' winning setup below.

    Driver: Titleist GT2 (10 degrees, D2 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype

    3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

    5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees, B3 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X

    Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 621.JT (6-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5, 56-14F @57, 60-04T @60.5)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T3

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T3

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    7

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    T8

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +3

    T11

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T11

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T13

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T13

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T13

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2
