Winner's bag: See clubs Justin Thomas used for playoff win at RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas drains birdie putt to win RBC Heritage
Written by GolfWRX
Justin Thomas returned to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage for the first time since the 2022 PGA Championship, triumphing over Andrew Novak in a playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole.
Check out Thomas' winning setup below.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (10 degrees, D2 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees, B3 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 621.JT (6-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5, 56-14F @57, 60-04T @60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x