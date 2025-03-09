Winner's bag: Russell Henley captures fifth TOUR win at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Russell Henley captured his fifth career victory and first Signature Event title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, closing with a 2-under 70 highlighted by an eagle chip-in at the 16th hole.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: Titleist GT3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX
3-wood: Titleist GT3 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48-10F @47, 50-08F @51, 54-10S @55, 60-04T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (48), S400 (47)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 Tour Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x