PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Winner's bag: Russell Henley captures fifth TOUR win at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX

    Russell Henley captured his fifth career victory and first Signature Event title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, closing with a 2-under 70 highlighted by an eagle chip-in at the 16th hole.

    See the clubs he used for victory below.

    Driver: Titleist GT3 (10 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX

    3-wood: Titleist GT3 (16.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 TX

    Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX

    Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT (4-6), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (7-9)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48-10F @47, 50-08F @51, 54-10S @55, 60-04T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (48), S400 (47)

    Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 Tour Prototype

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW