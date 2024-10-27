1H AGO
Winner's bag: See clubs Nico Echavarria used for second TOUR victory at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Colombian Nico Echavarria picked up his second win on TOUR at the ZOZO Championship in Japan. Echavarria took the second-round lead and never looked back, finishing one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman with a final-round 67.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Ping G430 Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
3-wood: PXG 0311 XF Gen5 (16 degrees)
5-wood: PXG 0311 XF Gen5 (19 degrees)
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5), PXG 0317 ST (6-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (50), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (54), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60)
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot #7
Grip: SuperStroke
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x