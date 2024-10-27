PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Nico Echavarria used for second TOUR victory at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Colombian Nico Echavarria picked up his second win on TOUR at the ZOZO Championship in Japan. Echavarria took the second-round lead and never looked back, finishing one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman with a final-round 67.

    See the clubs he used below.

    Driver: Ping G430 Max (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

    3-wood: PXG 0311 XF Gen5 (16 degrees)

    5-wood: PXG 0311 XF Gen5 (19 degrees)

    Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5), PXG 0317 ST (6-PW)

    Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (50), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (54), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60)

    Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot #7
    Grip: SuperStroke

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x