WiretoWire: Nico Echavarria edges out stars in Japan

It has been a steady ascent in professional golf for Echavarria, 30, who spent time on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his first TOUR card for the 2023 season. He earned his first TOUR title at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open but arrived at the ZOZO without an individual top-10 finish on TOUR since that win. After missing the cut at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open, Echavarria spent ample range time over the weekend in Las Vegas. He dug it out of the dirt and is now a repeat TOUR winner – also qualifying for The Sentry and his first Masters, among other perks.