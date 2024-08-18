PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: See clubs Hideki Matsuyama used for victory at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Hideki Matsuyama captured his 10th career victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Despite holding a five-stroke lead on the second teebox on Sunday, he fended off Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland down the stretch for a two-stroke victory, sealing the deal with birdies on his final two holes.

    Check out his winning clubs below:

    Driver: Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS (9.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

    5-wood: Cobra King RadSpeed Tour (17.5 degrees @19)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX

    Irons: Srixon Z-Forged II (4-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (4-9)

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (48, 52-10, 56-08, 60-08)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Craftsman Squareback Tour Prototype
    Grip: Scotty Cameron

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

    Grips: Iomic X