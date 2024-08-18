Winner's Bag: See clubs Hideki Matsuyama used for victory at FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Hideki Matsuyama captured his 10th career victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Despite holding a five-stroke lead on the second teebox on Sunday, he fended off Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland down the stretch for a two-stroke victory, sealing the deal with birdies on his final two holes.
Check out his winning clubs below:
Driver: Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX
5-wood: Cobra King RadSpeed Tour (17.5 degrees @19)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX
Irons: Srixon Z-Forged II (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (4-9)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (48, 52-10, 56-08, 60-08)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Craftsman Squareback Tour Prototype
Grip: Scotty Cameron
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Iomic X