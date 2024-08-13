Cam Davis gives in-depth look at what's in his bag

"But the 60, the 60 is one that’s changed a little bit over time, but I’ve settled in on the low bounce with the L grind. I’m a very high bounce chipper when it comes to hitting it high, in terms of, I produce a lot of the bounce myself. So I don’t really need as much anymore. I used to have a 12-degree, but I feel now I’m really comfortable with the way my chipping is now to use my 4. It’s very good off tight lies, soft lies, mostly because I have the confidence to chip with it OK. It’s been a very consistent club. Always spinning well and good in the sand as well. So that’s been very reliable.”