Cam Davis gives in-depth look at what's in his bag
4 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Cam Davis, a 29-year-old from Australia, claimed his second career PGA TOUR victory at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this summer.
Although Davis rarely makes equipment switches, he did switch into a new Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful prototype putter ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, before going on to win the event.
Heading into the FedExCup Playoffs this week in Memphis, Tennessee, Davis ranks 44th in the FedExCup Playoffs rankings. He’ll need a strong showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to ensure he remains in the top 50 to play next week’s BMW Championship.
Last week, ahead of the Wyndham Championship, we caught up with Davis to see what’s in his bag, and why he chooses to play with the clubs that he does.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees, D1 setting; Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7X)
A closer look at Cam Davis' Titleist TSR3 driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
"I’ve had this pretty much since it’s come out," said Davis. "It’s been a great shape, feels great, I trust it, and I’m definitely sticking with it through the end of the Playoffs this year. It’s been a reliable one that’s gotten better the longer I’ve used it. It’s taken a little while to get it absolutely dialed in, but since it has been, it’s been very comfortable off the tee for me.”
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees, B2 setting; Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X)
A closer look at Cam Davis' Titleist TSR3 3-wood. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“The three-wood is a really finicky club; it’s hard to get it exactly right for you," said Davis. "The TSR3, I’ve been using this one for awhile, I’ve worn the face out a little bit on it. This has become a very consistent club for me now. It’s taken some time to really dial in where the weights need to be, what the settings need to be, week-in and week-out to play. I’ve got a setting here, which I feel comfortable using in the wind, when there’s no wind, hit it high, hit it low. It needs to be a versatile club so it’s been great for that.”
Irons: Titleist 620 CB (3-PW; KBS Tour V 120X)
“Three-iron through pitching wedge, I’ve got the 620 CB’s," said Davis. "Again, I’ve pretty much stuck with these since they came out. They look like a blade, which is something I grew up with, but they do have the forgiveness, which is definitely useful. You don’t hit every shot perfect, and when you don’t, it’s nice to get the most out of them ... Still using them, still going strong.”
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (52, 56 and 60 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
A closer look at Cam Davis' Titleist Vokey SM10 wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“Down to the wedges, I’ve been using the Vokeys – the SM10’s in the bag," said Davis. "I’ve got a 52 with a 12-degree bounce – the 12F bounce – 56 with the 14F bounce, and 60 with the L grind at 4 degrees (of bounce). The 52 and 56 have been pretty much consistent since I started working with Titleist. That’s more of a bounce to use for three-quarter to full wedge shots. I don’t chip too much with those clubs, and when I do, it’s very much a bump-and-run, so the grind doesn’t really come into play as much because it’s in the back of my stance.
"But the 60, the 60 is one that’s changed a little bit over time, but I’ve settled in on the low bounce with the L grind. I’m a very high bounce chipper when it comes to hitting it high, in terms of, I produce a lot of the bounce myself. So I don’t really need as much anymore. I used to have a 12-degree, but I feel now I’m really comfortable with the way my chipping is now to use my 4. It’s very good off tight lies, soft lies, mostly because I have the confidence to chip with it OK. It’s been a very consistent club. Always spinning well and good in the sand as well. So that’s been very reliable.”
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful prototype
A closer look at Cam Davis' Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful prototype putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“I put this in actually just before Detroit, which I ended up winning," said Davis. "I got this putter back in 2019 at Pebble Beach, and it kind of sat at home. It’s a standard Newport 2 style, Masterful Circle-T. I love the shape of it. Love the feel of it. And it's been working well for me lately, and hopefully I’ll get it going well this week and into the future.”