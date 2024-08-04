Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win gold medal at Paris Olympics

Scottie Scheffler became the first world No. 1 to win the Olympic gold medal with a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday at Le Golf National. A six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, Scheffler finished at 19-under for the tournament, a shot clear of runner-up and silver medalist Tommy Fleetwood and third-place bronze medalist Hideki Matsuyama.