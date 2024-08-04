Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win gold medal at Paris Olympics
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler became the first world No. 1 to win the Olympic gold medal with a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday at Le Golf National. A six-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, Scheffler finished at 19-under for the tournament, a shot clear of runner-up and silver medalist Tommy Fleetwood and third-place bronze medalist Hideki Matsuyama.
Check out the clubs Scheffler used to win the gold in his Olympic golf debut:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1