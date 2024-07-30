Then vs. now: See Xander Schauffele’s equipment changes since winning 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold
Written by GolfWRX
The Summer Olympic Games are held just once every four years, and in the world of golf equipment, a lot can change in that span of time.
Every year, golf equipment manufacturers stay hard at work researching and designing new technologies to help golfers hit the ball farther, straighter, and more efficiently. In general, most golf manufacturers release brand-new equipment designs every year, so the industry moves quickly, and pro golfers make upgrades if they determine that new clubs suit their preferences.
Let’s take 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele for example.
Schauffele, who’s a Callaway staffer, is known as the type of golfer who doesn’t change his equipment very often; once he finds what works, he tends to stick with it. Some golfers test new equipment nearly every week, whereas Schauffele changes equipment once or twice per year.
Even for Schauffele, however, nearly every club in his bag has changed since winning the 2020 Olympic gold. In the last four years, Schauffele has made changes to keep up with industry innovations, so when he takes center stage at Le Golf National representing Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, his golf bag setup will look different than when he last competed in the Olympics.
Xander Schauffele’s new driver at The Sentry
Schauffele’s playing resume looks a bit different, too. In 2024, Schauffele won two major championships, including the PGA Championship at Valhalla in the United States, and The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland.
Below, we take a look at what Schauffele has in his golf bag in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, coming off two major championship victories, and what’s changed since winning the gold medal in Tokyo.
Driver: 2020 vs. 2024
In 2021, Schauffele trusted a 9-degree Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver with a Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7X shaft. Now, Schauffele will be using a 10.5-degree Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70TX shaft.
A look at Xander Schauffele's 3-wood from the Tokyo Olympics (left) and his current 3-wood at the Paris Olympics (right). (GolfWRX)
So far in 2024, Schauffele ranks 37th on the PGA TOUR in driving distance (305.7 yards) and eighth in Total Driving.
3-Wood: 2020 vs 2024
Back in 2021, Schauffele employed a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond 3-wood with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7TX shaft, and he now uses a higher-lofted Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 3HL (high-launch) at 16.5 degrees, equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80TX shaft.
A look at Xander Schauffele's 3-wood from the Tokyo Olympics (left) and his current 3-wood at the Paris Olympics (right). (GolfWRX)
7-woods, Hybrids and Driving Irons: 2020 vs. 2024
In 2021, Schauffele won the gold medal with a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero 7-wood in the bag. These days, Schauffele has gone away from using a 7-wood, instead using either a Mizuno MP-20 driving iron, or a Callaway Apex UW 23-degree club depending on course conditions and weather.
Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship with the higher-launching Apex UW in his bag, whereas he won the 2024 Open Championship with the lower-flying MP-20 3-iron. So, however the weather and course conditions turn out in Paris, Schauffele is prepared with a tool to do the job.
Irons: 2020 vs. 2024
Schauffele still entrusts Callaway’s Apex TCB lineup of irons, equipped with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100 shafts, but the TCB model has undergone some minor cosmetic and design upgrades since 2021. Either way, Schauffele still prefers a raw finish on his irons, which do show a bit of rust as they wear over time and are exposed to moisture.
A look at Xander Schauffele's Apex irons from the Tokyo Olympics (left) and his current Apex irons at the Paris Olympics (right). (GolfWRX)
Notably, while Schauffele used to use an Apex TCB pitching wedge with a “P” stamped on the sole of the iron, he now uses a “10-iron” with a 10 stamped on the bottom. The new 10-iron has the same loft as his former pitching wedge, so the change is merely in the name, not the function.
Schauffele is currently ranked fifth on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
A look at Xander Schauffele's current Callaway Apex TCB 10-iron. (GolfWRX)
Wedges: 2020 vs. 2024
If there’s one area of the bag that changes the most for Schauffele week-to-week, it’s with his wedges. Schauffele tends to move wedges in and out of the bag quickly and makes slight changes to models and grinds to keep up with course conditions.
Back in 2021, Schauffele used a Callaway Jaws MD5 52-degree, a Titleist Vokey SM6 56-degree, and a Titleist Vokey SM8 60-degree with a wide-soled K-grind. In 2024, Schauffele is likely to use a new Callaway Opus 52-degree, and two Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges (56, and 60 degrees with a T-grind).
A look at Xander Schauffele's Callaway Opus wedges. (GolfWRX)
Putter: 2020 vs. 2024
Schauffele still uses a red No. 7 CH mallet putter with three white alignment lines on the crown, but a closer look at the two putters shows some slight differences between 2021 and 2024.
His putter in 2021 was called an Odyssey O-Works No. 7 CH Red, whereas his 2024 version is called the Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas No. 7 CH Prototype.
The biggest difference between the two putters is on the face. Schauffele used to use a custom White Hot insert, and he now uses a solid-faced putter with a black diamond groove milling pattern.
Schauffele is currently ranked ninth on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Can Schauffele keep his magical 2024 season going with a medal at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris? Don’t forget to tune in on Thursday to find out.