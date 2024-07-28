Winner's bag: Jhonattan Vegas rides two major equipment changes to victory at 3M Open

Entering the season on a Major Medical Extension, Jhonattan Vegas stepped into the winner’s circle for the first time in seven years at the 3M Open. The four-time PGA TOUR winner recently changed putter and golf ball to try and make a push towards the FedExCup Playoffs and match No. 125 from the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall and Eligibility Points List, and it paid off in the best way with a trophy presentation Sunday night at TPC Twin Cities.