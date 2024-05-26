PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: Check out clubs Davis Riley used to capture second TOUR win at Charles Schwab

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Davis Riley grabbed the second-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge and never looked back. Riley followed his 2023 Zurich Classic victory with a second win on the PGA TOUR and a first solo win. Check out the clubs he used to win in Forth Worth, Texas, at Colonial Country Club.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 65 TX

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Max

    Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-6), Titleist 620 MB (7-9)
    Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (3), KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ (4-9)

    Wedges: Vokey Design SM10 (46.10F, 50.08F, 56.08M, 60.04T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 7.2 tour prototype

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

