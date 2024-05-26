3H AGO
Winner's bag: Check out clubs Davis Riley used to capture second TOUR win at Charles Schwab
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Davis Riley grabbed the second-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge and never looked back. Riley followed his 2023 Zurich Classic victory with a second win on the PGA TOUR and a first solo win. Check out the clubs he used to win in Forth Worth, Texas, at Colonial Country Club.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 65 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Max
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-6), Titleist 620 MB (7-9)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (3), KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ (4-9)
Wedges: Vokey Design SM10 (46.10F, 50.08F, 56.08M, 60.04T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 7.2 tour prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC