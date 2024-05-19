Winner's bag: Check out the clubs Xander Schauffele used for maiden major victory at PGA Championship
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Xander Schauffele birdied the 72nd hole at Valhalla Golf Club to earn his maiden major victory at the PGA Championship. Check out the clubs he used to win in Kentucky.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB '24 (4-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-10)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-10S @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-K @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour