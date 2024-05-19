PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University


Winner's bag: Check out the clubs Xander Schauffele used for maiden major victory at PGA Championship






    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Xander Schauffele birdied the 72nd hole at Valhalla Golf Club to earn his maiden major victory at the PGA Championship. Check out the clubs he used to win in Kentucky.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

    3-wood: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX

    Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX

    Irons: Callaway Apex TCB '24 (4-10)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-10)

    Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-10S @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-K @61)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour

