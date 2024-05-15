Inside John Daly’s eye-popping golf bag at PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Whether it’s his outfits, his swing, his bold orange Hooters golf bag or the custom clubs in his bag, 1991 PGA Championship winner John Daly always keeps things exciting.
This year at the 2024 PGA Championship is no different.
John Daly's bag at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The last time GolfWRX.com caught up with Daly was at the 2023 PNC Championship, where he was spotted using a set of Sub70 659-CB irons, which sell direct-to-consumer for $750 per set. He was also using the company’s TAIII (Tommy Armour III) wedges.
Now, at the 2024 PGA Championship, Daly is still using the same models of Sub70 irons and wedges, except this time, they have a whole lot more of that Daly flair.
John Daly's 8-iron at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Daly’s updated Sub 70 659-CB irons are now engraved with his Lion logo and personal signature, and his new Sub70 TAIII wedges are intricately customized with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks logo (where he went to college, and his son John Daly II currently attends), to go along with red-and-white themed paintfill.
Just in case you weren’t able to spot Daly otherwise, his custom golf clubs are certainly unmistakable.
John Daly's bag at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Here are Daly’s full bag specifications at the PGA Championship:
John Daly's driver at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 6-Dot
John Daly's 3-wood at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
3-wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 4-Dot
John Daly's hybrid at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Hybrids: Ping G430 (17, 22 and 26 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold
Irons: Sub70 659-CB (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S300
Wedges: Sub70 TAIII (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S300
John Daly's putter at the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Milled One-T CH