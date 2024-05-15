2014 vs. 2024: A look at Rory McIlroy’s equipment at Valhalla for PGA Championship
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
The last time Valhalla Golf Club hosted a major was the 2014 PGA Championship, when Rory McIlroy won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson. It was McIlroy’s fourth major championship victory – his second of 2014 – and while he’s stacked 17 PGA TOUR wins to his career resume since then, he’s still in search of major No. 5.
This week, he returns to the site of his last major victory, but with a whole new look.
Well, a whole new look when it comes to his golf clubs, at least. McIlroy is still donning Nike hats, clothes and shoes, but his equipment looks entirely different in 2024 than it did in 2014. He still uses the same shafts in his irons and some of his wedges, but that’s about where the similarities end.
Back in 2014, McIlroy was a full-time Nike staffer, which meant he used 14 Nike clubs. Of course, Nike no longer manufactures golf equipment, and McIlroy officially signed a deal with TaylorMade in 2017.
Below, we take a look back in time to see how McIlroy’s equipment has changed from a decade ago, until now.
McIlroy’s winning clubs from 2014 PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy's woods ahead of the 2014 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Driver: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (8.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70X
3-wood: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X
5-wood: Nike VR_S Covert 2.0 Tour (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Rombax Pro 95X
Rory McIlroy's 2024 (left) vs. 2014 (right) clubs at Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Irons: Nike VR Pro Blade (4-9)
Shafts: Project X 7.0
Wedges: Nike VR Forged (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: Nike Method 006
Head over to GolfWRX.com to see more photos of Rory’s 2014 WITB.
McIlroy’s current clubs ahead of 2024 PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy's irons ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees @8.25)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9X
Irons: TaylorMade Proto (4-iron), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 7.0
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50 and 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-K)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)
Rory McIlroy's putter ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X3
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Golf Ball: 2024 TaylorMade TP5X
Head over to GolfWRX.com to see more photos of Rory’s 2024 WITB.