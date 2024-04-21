PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RBC Heritage: How to watch Monday finish, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    A Monday finish will take place at the RBC Heritage after the final round was suspended due to darkness Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m. ET. Play resumes at 8 a.m. on Monday morning as Scottie Scheffler looks for back-to-back wins for a second time this season and his fourth win in five starts. The world No. 1 holds a five-shot lead with three holes remaining. This will be the second unscheduled Monday finish on the PGA TOUR this season and first since the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Monday: 8 a.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 8-9 a.m.


