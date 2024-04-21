RBC Heritage: How to watch Monday finish, live scores, tee times, TV times

A Monday finish will take place at the RBC Heritage after the final round was suspended due to darkness Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m. ET. Play resumes at 8 a.m. on Monday morning as Scottie Scheffler looks for back-to-back wins for a second time this season and his fourth win in five starts. The world No. 1 holds a five-shot lead with three holes remaining. This will be the second unscheduled Monday finish on the PGA TOUR this season and first since the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.