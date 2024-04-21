2H AGO
RBC Heritage: How to watch Monday finish, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
A Monday finish will take place at the RBC Heritage after the final round was suspended due to darkness Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m. ET. Play resumes at 8 a.m. on Monday morning as Scottie Scheffler looks for back-to-back wins for a second time this season and his fourth win in five starts. The world No. 1 holds a five-shot lead with three holes remaining. This will be the second unscheduled Monday finish on the PGA TOUR this season and first since the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: 8 a.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
- Sunday: 8-9 a.m.