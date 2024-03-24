PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: What's in Peter Malnati's bag at Valspar Championship?

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Peter Malnati earned his second career PGA TOUR victory and first since 2015 at the 2024 Valspar Championship with a final-round 67 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. See the clubs he used to conquer the Snake Pit for his two-stroke win.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X Denali Blue 60 TX

    3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 70 X

    Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X

    Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T150 (5), Titleist T100 (6-9)

    Shafts: True Temper AMT Tour White S400

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M, 60-04T @62)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful Tour Prototype

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Yellow

