Winner's bag: What's in Peter Malnati's bag at Valspar Championship?
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Peter Malnati earned his second career PGA TOUR victory and first since 2015 at the 2024 Valspar Championship with a final-round 67 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. See the clubs he used to conquer the Snake Pit for his two-stroke win.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Project X Denali Blue 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 70 X
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T150 (5), Titleist T100 (6-9)
Shafts: True Temper AMT Tour White S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 56-08M, 60-04T @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Special Select Masterful Tour Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Yellow