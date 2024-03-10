PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Check out Scottie Scheffler's clubs at Arnold Palmer Invitational

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Scottie Scheffler earned his sixth PGA TOUR title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and his second win at Bay Hill. The world No. 1 made a putter change heading into Bay Hill that propelled him to his second red cardigan sweater. Check out the clubs he used for the resounding five-stroke victory below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5-T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

