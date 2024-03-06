Trevor Lawrence’s custom 'No. 16' putter spotted at Arnold Palmer Invitational pro-am
Trevor Lawrence's custom Royal Payne putter. (GolfWRX)
Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is making his PGA TOUR pro-am debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, playing alongside NBA legend Vince Carter, WWE star Baron Corbin and six-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa.
Talk about a star-studded pairing.
For his pro-am debut, Lawrence came equipped with a show-stopping custom putter made by Royal Payne Custom Putters out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Stillwater is the home of Oklahoma State University. Luckily, the Cowboys are in the Big 12 conference, whereas Lawrence first burst onto the scene as quarterback for the Clemson Tigers, an ACC Conference team. Both schools don orange as a primary color — OSU alum Rickie Fowler is famous for sporting the color in a final round — but since there is no particular school rivalry between Clemson and Oklahoma State, he can certainly use the putter with a clean conscience.
Lawrence, who wears the No. 16 on his jersey on the football field while playing for the Jaguars, was gifted the Royal Payne putter for his birthday by Rex Golf, which is a golf shop near his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Royal Payne, the company that manufactured the putter, specializes in high-end, ultra-custom putters made from stainless and carbon steel.
"Rex Golf in Jacksonville, Rex is the one who ordered it and had them make it for me," Lawrence said Wednesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. "It’s got the little Rex Golf logo, Royal Payne (logo), and then it has my name, number, and all that. It’s pretty sweet. I could probably use it a little bit better, but it’s awesome. Appreciate those guys.”
Trevor Lawrence's golf bag. (GolfWRX)
Lawrence fills out his equipment setup with a bag full of PXG clubs, including his driver, irons and wedges.