Trevor Lawrence’s custom 'No. 16' putter spotted at Arnold Palmer Invitational pro-am

For his pro-am debut, Lawrence came equipped with a show-stopping custom putter made by Royal Payne Custom Putters out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Stillwater is the home of Oklahoma State University. Luckily, the Cowboys are in the Big 12 conference, whereas Lawrence first burst onto the scene as quarterback for the Clemson Tigers, an ACC Conference team. Both schools don orange as a primary color — OSU alum Rickie Fowler is famous for sporting the color in a final round — but since there is no particular school rivalry between Clemson and Oklahoma State, he can certainly use the putter with a clean conscience.