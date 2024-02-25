Winner's Bag: Check out clubs Jake Knapp used to capture Mexico Open at Vidanta
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
PGA TOUR rookie Jake Knapp won his first title on TOUR at the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a final-round, even-par 71. Check out the clubs he used at Vidanta Vallarta below.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX
Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (2), PXG 0211 ST (4-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-T)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Double Bend
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 2.0 PT
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot