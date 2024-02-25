PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Check out clubs Jake Knapp used to capture Mexico Open at Vidanta

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    PGA TOUR rookie Jake Knapp won his first title on TOUR at the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a final-round, even-par 71. Check out the clubs he used at Vidanta Vallarta below.

    Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX

    Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS T1100 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (2), PXG 0211 ST (4-PW)

    Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-10S), WedgeWorks (60-T)

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Double Bend
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 2.0 PT

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

