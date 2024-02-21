The Five: Mexican players to follow at Mexico Open at Vidanta

Pereda returns to the Mexico Open at Vidanta following his memorable PGA TOUR debut at this event a year ago. He was in fourth place after one round, then holed out from 249 yards for an eagle on his seventh hole of the second round. He made another eagle in the final round after his tee shot on the 297-yard seventh stopped 2 feet from the hole but could not sustain his play. He started the final round inside the top 20 but finished T60 after a final-round 76.