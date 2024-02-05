Winner's Bag: What's in Wyndham Clark's bag at AT&T Pebble Beach
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Wyndham Clark claimed his third PGA TOUR victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, winning by one shot at a weather-shortened Pebble Beach Golf Links. Check out the clubs he used to capture the win.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi, Titleist 620 CB (4-9)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (P, G, S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey AI-One Jailbird
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P Claw 13
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x