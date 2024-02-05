PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: What's in Wyndham Clark's bag at AT&T Pebble Beach

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX

    Wyndham Clark claimed his third PGA TOUR victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, winning by one shot at a weather-shortened Pebble Beach Golf Links. Check out the clubs he used to capture the win.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

    Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi, Titleist 620 CB (4-9)
    Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (P, G, S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey AI-One Jailbird
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P Claw 13

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

