PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Winner's Bag: What's in Matthieu Pavon's bag at Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Loading...
    Written by Ben Alberstadt @GolfWRX

    Matthieu Pavon claims his first PGA TOUR victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, winning by one shot at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The Frenchman earned his TOUR card through the 2023 Race to Dubai PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings. Check out the clubs he used to win California.

    Driver: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X

    3-wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X

    Hybrid: Ping G430 (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X

    Irons: Ping i230 (3-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X

    Wedges: Ping Si59 (52, 58)
    Shafts: Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X

    Putter: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C
    Grip: SuperStroke

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.