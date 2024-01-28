Winner's Bag: What's in Matthieu Pavon's bag at Farmers Insurance Open
Written by Ben Alberstadt @GolfWRX
Matthieu Pavon claims his first PGA TOUR victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, winning by one shot at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The Frenchman earned his TOUR card through the 2023 Race to Dubai PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankings. Check out the clubs he used to win California.
Driver: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 6 X
3-wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X
Hybrid: Ping G430 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X
Irons: Ping i230 (3-PW)
Shafts: Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X
Wedges: Ping Si59 (52, 58)
Shafts: Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X
Putter: Ping Cadence TR Tomcat C
Grip: SuperStroke
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Align
Ball: Titleist Pro V1