Winner's bag: Check out the clubs Nick Dunlap used to win The American Express

Winner's Bag

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Nick Dunlap made history Sunday by winning The American Express, becoming the first amateur in more than three decades to win on the PGA TOUR. Below are the clubs he used in his triumph.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 TX

    3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZX (3), TaylorMade P7MC (4-9)
    Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (48), TaylorMade MG4 (52, 56, 60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 Tank
    Grip: Winn

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

