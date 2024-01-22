WiretoWire: Nick Dunlap delivers historic victory
Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win on TOUR since 1991
Nick Dunlap made history at The American Express, becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Dunlap, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, captured the golf world’s heart with a third-round 60 to vault to the top of the leaderboard, and he delivered on a storybook script with a closing 2-under 70 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course for a one-stroke win over Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Dunlap made a 6-foot par putt at the 72nd hole to win at 29-under 259, eliciting a raucous fist pump and roars from the Coachella Valley crowd. Dunlap’s star had been burning bright in golf circles for some time; he won the 2021 U.S. Junior and the 2023 U.S. Amateur. Now, he’s a PGA TOUR winner, exempt on TOUR through 2026 once he turns pro. He won’t receive FedExCup points or money for the victory, but he has earned a priceless memory that will linger in his mind – and the minds of golf fans – forever.
So, will he turn pro? “I have to take a second to let what just happened sink in a little bit,” he said. “That’s a decision that’s not just about me. It affects a lot of people, and obviously, I’m going to try to enjoy this.” He has earned that right.
California Swing continues at Farmers
Defending champion Max Homa leads the way at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Aside from Homa, six other former Farmers champions will be teeing it up this week: Luke List (2022), Justin Rose (2019), Jason Day (2015, ‘18), Brandt Snedeker (2012, ‘16), Scott Stallings (2014) and Nick Watney (2009). Last year’s runner-up Keegan Bradley is in the field after matching Homa for Saturday's low round, last year with a 6-under 66 to fall two shots short of Homa. Collin Morikawa, who, like Homa, was five strokes off the 54-hole lead last year, returns in chase of his first Farmers Insurance Open title. World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay is playing the Farmers for just the fourth time in his career. Daniel Berger, who returned to PGA TOUR competition after 18 months last week, will be looking to capture his third top-25 payday in San Diego in six career starts. 2022 Farmers runner-up Will Zalatoris continues his return to PGA TOUR competition after being sidelined since April 2023. Beginning on Wednesday, players alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course with a winner crowned on Saturday. The winner at Torrey will take home 500 FedExCup points.
“Golf’s like a metaphor in life; you’ve got to be able to play the next shot, whether you’re in the hazard, whether you hit a good one. You’ve got to have the right disposition to play it, and I certainly think he has it.” – Former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban on current Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap.
64 - In his 64th Korn Ferry Tour start, Jeremy Paul captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title last Wednesday at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. The pathway circuit’s tropical swing continues at this week’s The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, also on a Sunday-Wednesday schedule.
25 - Steven Alker's winning score of 25-under at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai matched the tournament scoring record set by Loren Roberts in 2006.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Chris Kirk
|753
|2
|Byeong Hun An
|570
|3
|Grayson Murray
|500
|4
|J.T. Poston
|415
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|400
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|350
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|315
|8
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|300
|9
|Scottie Scheffler
|298
|10
|Brian Harman
|294
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.