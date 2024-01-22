WiretoWire: Nick Dunlap delivers historic victory

Defending champion Max Homa leads the way at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Aside from Homa, six other former Farmers champions will be teeing it up this week: Luke List (2022), Justin Rose (2019), Jason Day (2015, ‘18), Brandt Snedeker (2012, ‘16), Scott Stallings (2014) and Nick Watney (2009). Last year’s runner-up Keegan Bradley is in the field after matching Homa for Saturday's low round, last year with a 6-under 66 to fall two shots short of Homa. Collin Morikawa, who, like Homa, was five strokes off the 54-hole lead last year, returns in chase of his first Farmers Insurance Open title. World No. 6 Patrick Cantlay is playing the Farmers for just the fourth time in his career. Daniel Berger, who returned to PGA TOUR competition after 18 months last week, will be looking to capture his third top-25 payday in San Diego in six career starts. 2022 Farmers runner-up Will Zalatoris continues his return to PGA TOUR competition after being sidelined since April 2023. Beginning on Wednesday, players alternate between Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course with a winner crowned on Saturday. The winner at Torrey will take home 500 FedExCup points.