Winner's Bag: Chris Kirk, The Sentry

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Chris Kirk started the 2024 FedExCup season with a win at The Sentry, overcoming Sahith Theegala and Jordan Spieth to claim his sixth PGA TOUR victory. Take a look at the mixed bag Kirk deployed to claim the title at the first Signature Event of the year.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX

    5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX

    Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4), Callaway Apex CB (5-9)
    Shafts: Project X LZ 125 6.5

    Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 50), Vokey Design SM9 (56-08M), Callaway Jaws Raw (60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

    Putter: Odyssey Ai One Milled Six T CH

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

