Winner's Bag: Chris Kirk, The Sentry
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Chris Kirk started the 2024 FedExCup season with a win at The Sentry, overcoming Sahith Theegala and Jordan Spieth to claim his sixth PGA TOUR victory. Take a look at the mixed bag Kirk deployed to claim the title at the first Signature Event of the year.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (4), Callaway Apex CB (5-9)
Shafts: Project X LZ 125 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 50), Vokey Design SM9 (56-08M), Callaway Jaws Raw (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200
Putter: Odyssey Ai One Milled Six T CH
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet