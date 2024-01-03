Jordan Spieth explains why he’s debuting new Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges at The Sentry
A look at Jordan Spieth’s new Titleist SM10 60-degree wedge. (GolfWRX)
With the start of the new PGA TOUR season and the beginning of 2024, Titleist announced that it officially started its Tour seeding and validation process for the newest Vokey SM10 wedges, which replace the previous SM9 wedges released in January 2022.
As per the company’s standard Tour validation process, Titleist hasn’t yet revealed any technical information regarding new designs, materials, finishes, bounce options or grinds, but GolfWRX.com was on-site at The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, to get a first look at the new SM10 wedges firsthand.
On Tuesday a slew of golfers were spotted with the new SM10 wedges in their bag, including Ludvig Åberg, Tom Kim, Cam Young, J.T. Poston and Jordan Spieth, among others.
Throughout 2023, Spieth, in particular, used a set of three Vokey SM9 wedges (46, 52 and 56 degrees), to go along with a Vokey WedgeWorks prototype 60T lob wedge. As Spieth admits, he’s quite particular when it comes to his lob wedge, so he used a custom Vokey prototype to fulfill his short-game demands.
Ahead of his first event in 2024, however, Spieth overhauled his wedge setup with the new SM10 designs, including the lob wedge, too. The new wedge comes in a custom 60.5 degree loft, a precise measurement not needed by the average amateur player.
A look at Jordan Spieth’s new Titleist SM10 60-degree wedge. (GolfWRX)
GolfWRX.com caught up with Spieth at The Sentry to get his thoughts on the brand new SM10 wedges, and how they compare to his previous SM9 and WedgeWorks wedges.
“I think the biggest difference is when you get to the gap wedge and pitching wedge on the full shots,” Spieth told GolfWRX.com. “I think the sweet spot’s been moved; it’s bigger and it’s moved a little to where any potential over-hook is almost eliminated, which is really nice. You can step up with a left pin and be pretty aggressive.
“Other than that, they look great. I’m pretty particular with my 60. It isn’t always an ‘SM,’ sometimes it’s a separate prototype version, but this time I’m right into the SM10. It looks really good to me. The biggest thing that [Vokey Tour rep Aaron Dill] told me was that as I start to hit those longer shots, they won’t produce the odd outliers that overturn to the left.”
While Titleist has yet to comment on the new SM10 designs, they seem to have passed Spieth’s eye test and offer greater flight consistency on full shots.
A look at Jordan Spieth’s new Titleist SM10 46-degree wedge. (GolfWRX)
We’ll keep you informed with more about Titleist’s new Vokey SM10 wedges when additional information becomes available.