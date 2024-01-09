See new AI-designed putter Chris Kirk used to win The Sentry

Over the past several years, Callaway has firmly established itself as a leader in the industry when it comes to using artificial intelligence (AI) to help bolster its design process. The company’s research and development department combines data points from the swings of real golfers, with AI-driven analysis to identify specific points on the club face that golfers tend to miss, to help design faces with varying levels of thickness and produce better performance. For golfers, the result is increased speed and forgiveness across the face, helping boost consistency and distance.

