See new AI-designed putter Chris Kirk used to win The Sentry
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Over the past several years, Callaway has firmly established itself as a leader in the industry when it comes to using artificial intelligence (AI) to help bolster its design process. The company’s research and development department combines data points from the swings of real golfers, with AI-driven analysis to identify specific points on the club face that golfers tend to miss, to help design faces with varying levels of thickness and produce better performance. For golfers, the result is increased speed and forgiveness across the face, helping boost consistency and distance.
It’s worked for the company’s long-game clubs, such as drivers and woods, and recently, the company has introduced the AI-driven design process into the world of putters. To help golfers increase speed consistency on the greens, Odyssey’s new Ai-One Milled putters use face inserts that have varying levels of thickness across their faces, thus helping regulate ball speed on mis-hits.
The new putter face technology from Odyssey has proven to be a hit amongst PGA TOUR players, with many switching to the Ai-One Milled putters in droves.
Callaway staffer Sam Burns switched into a prototype model of the Ai-One putters before Odyssey officially announced that the lineup would be coming to retail. And TOUR player usage hasn’t slowed down since.
The Ai-One putters were made available to the public in early November, and now, the AI putters have their first official PGA TOUR victory.
On Sunday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, Chris Kirk won The Sentry using a new Odyssey Ai-One Milled Six T CH (crank hosel) mid-mallet putter model, constructed with a plumbers neck and Odyssey’s new lightweight and low-torque 90-gram Stroke Lab steel shaft.
According to Kirk’s putter fitter and Odyssey player rep Cody Hale, Kirk first switched into an Ai-One Milled No. 7 model at The RSM Classic last year, then after more extensive testing at home, he switched into his winning Six T CH model before The Sentry.
“He switched into the Ai No. 7 model at The RSM Classic, and he liked that head a lot, but he’s also had some success with a rounded Rossie-style putter over the years,” Hale told GolfWRX.com. “That mid-mallet shape really suits his eye. And the Ai-tech in the face is helping him better retain ball speed on his slight mis-hits and off-center strikes. If that speed consistency can help reduce three-putts from 30, 40 or 50 feet throughout the year – even just one time – then that’s a big win.”
Chris Kirk won the first event of 2024 at The Sentry with an Odyssey Ai-One Milled Six T CH putter. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Compared to other Ai putters floating around on TOUR – or on retail shelves – Kirk’s putter has an ultra-clean look since he prefers no sightline on the crown of his putter, which helps him aim better at his intended target. Kirk’s putter also measures 36 inches, which is about an inch longer than what would be considered the “standard” 35-inch putter length on TOUR.
As Hale and Kirk found out in 2023, he’s more comfortable with his posture at address with a longer putter, since it helps him stand a bit taller, and reduces any feeling of being “stuck” throughout the stroke.
Data and performance feedback systems such as Quintic Ball Roll technology have helped verify Kirk’s speed consistency with the new technology, and after dialing in the correct head model for his eye, Kirk’s 2024 win column has helped further validate the putter switch and new tech.
Kirk ended his victorious week at The Sentry, ranked first in Total Putting, first in Overall Putting Average, and first in Putts per Round.
Not a bad start for Kirk’s new Odyssey Ai-One Milled Six T CH flatstick. Not a bad start at all.
To see what other clubs Chris Kirk used to win at The Sentry, head over to GolfWRX.com for full details, specifications, and in-hand photos.