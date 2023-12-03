Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler used a bogey-free final round to win the Hero World Challenge and claim his third victory in 2023. Check out the clubs he used to win below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Logan Olson prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1