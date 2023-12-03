PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Hero World Challenge

Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Hero World Challenge
    Scottie Scheffler used a bogey-free final round to win the Hero World Challenge and claim his third victory in 2023. Check out the clubs he used to win below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Logan Olson prototype

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

