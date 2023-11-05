Winner's Bag: Erik van Rooyen, World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Erik van Rooyen eagled the final hole to win the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal in Diamante for his second victory on TOUR. Read below to see the gear he used in Mexico.
Driver: Callaway Paradym (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 60 TX
Hybrid: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 90 TX
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (18 degrees), Callaway Apex (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (18), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, 54-10S, 58-08C)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X
Putter: Toulon Design San Diego
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X