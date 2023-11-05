PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Winner's Bag: Erik van Rooyen, World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Erik van Rooyen eagled the final hole to win the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal in Diamante for his second victory on TOUR. Read below to see the gear he used in Mexico.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 60 TX

    Hybrid: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 90 TX

    Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (18 degrees), Callaway Apex (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW)
    Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (18), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)

    Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50-10S, 54-10S, 58-08C)
    Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X

    Putter: Toulon Design San Diego
    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

