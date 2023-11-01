Four equipment changes for Michael Block at the World Wide Technology Championship

Michael Block stole the hearts of golf equipment fans at this year’s PGA Championship when he made a hole-in-one during the final round – while playing alongside Rory McIlroy – using a TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC 7-iron that he’s been using since 2012. The iron became so popular that an interested buyer offered him $50,000, on top of other requests by museums and collectors. Block, though, turned down all requests and continued using the club.