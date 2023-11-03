Why Billy Davis is using blades while playing in PGA TOUR event at age 17

“Everything in the bag is Titleist,” Davis said about his clubs. “TSR2 driver and 3-wood. T200 3-iron driving iron, MB irons all throughout the bag except for the 4-iron, [which is a ] cavity back. It was my first set of adult irons, so I was probably 12 when I first got these. Center-shafted Phantom X [putter], like I said, everything in my bag is Titleist. I play a Titleist ball, too, a Pro V1. My expectations are to do well and make the cut [this week] and have a good finish, and still try to soak everything in and have a good week, but at the same time I’m trying to compete and do well.”