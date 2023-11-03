Why Billy Davis is using blades while playing in PGA TOUR event at age 17
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Five years ago, a 12-year-old Billy Davis started using a mixed set of Titleist 620 CB and 620 MB irons. Little did he know at the time, he’d be using that same exact iron set to make his PGA TOUR debut.
Many elite players prefer forged blade irons, sacrificing the increased forgiveness of cavity-back clubs for enhanced feel. Not many 12 year olds use them, however. Many are still learning the game and can benefit from all the help technology can offer.
Davis is not your usual teenager, however, and the Davises are not your typical golf family. You may remember Billy’s twin sister Anna from her victory in last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Billy is the No. 2 ranked junior in the country and the Davis twins were teammates on this year’s Junior Ryder Cup team.
They’re both committed to play college golf at Auburn when they start college next fall. (2024) Billy will arrive on campus with PGA TOUR experience after Monday qualifying for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship. He shot 66 in the qualifier before winning a two-man playoff for the final spot in the field.
Davis impressed in Thursday’s opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship, making the turn in 4-under par. He was 2-under par through 17 holes when the round was suspended due to darkness.
“Everything in the bag is Titleist,” Davis said about his clubs. “TSR2 driver and 3-wood. T200 3-iron driving iron, MB irons all throughout the bag except for the 4-iron, [which is a ] cavity back. It was my first set of adult irons, so I was probably 12 when I first got these. Center-shafted Phantom X [putter], like I said, everything in my bag is Titleist. I play a Titleist ball, too, a Pro V1. My expectations are to do well and make the cut [this week] and have a good finish, and still try to soak everything in and have a good week, but at the same time I’m trying to compete and do well.”
Check out Billy Davis’ full “What’s in the Bag” specifications below:
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6X
3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Red 7X
Driving iron: Titleist T200 (3-iron)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ95
Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4-iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50.12F, 54.10S, 58.08M)
Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105S
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1