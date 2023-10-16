Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Tom Kim held off a charging field at the Shriners Children's Open to defend his title and win for the third time on the PGA TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD AG04 Hybrid Prototype 9 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 5.5 (3), Project X 120 6.0
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52.12F @53), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T @59)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless GSS tour prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 1.0
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC