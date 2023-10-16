PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15H AGO

Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Tom Kim, Shriners Children's Open
    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Tom Kim held off a charging field at the Shriners Children's Open to defend his title and win for the third time on the PGA TOUR. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

    Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6 X

    3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX

    Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (19 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD AG04 Hybrid Prototype 9 X

    Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-9)
    Shafts: True Temper Project X 5.5 (3), Project X 120 6.0

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52.12F @53), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T @59)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless GSS tour prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 1.0

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.