LPGA superstar Lexi Thompson shows unique bag setup for PGA TOUR debut
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
From top to bottom, LPGA superstar Lexi Thompson has one of the most interesting club setups in professional golf, and she’s in the field for the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas this week.
On Tuesday, GolfWRX.com caught up with Thompson to get an up-close look at her current clubs of choice, as she becomes just the seventh female in history to tee it up in a PGA TOUR event.
Let’s waste no more time and dive right into Thompson’s eye-popping equipment setup as she prepares to carve her name into the history books.
Lexi’s Cobra RadSpeed driver
Lexi Thompson's 2021 Cobra RadSpeed driver (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
Thompson is currently ranked 12th on the LPGA Tour in Driving Distance, averaging 270.17 yards off the tee. She’s certainly not hurting for power or height, and as such, she sets up her 2021 Cobra RadSpeed driver at eight degrees and equips it with an ultra-stiff Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft; and she’s far from being the only player in this week’s PGA TOUR field to use the same driver shaft.
To help lower her spin even further, Thompson has a 12-gram weight toward the face portion of the sole, and a 2-gram weight in the rear portion, thus moving the center of gravity forward.
Lexi’s fairway wood from 2015
Lexi Thompson's 2015 fairway wood (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
Thompson isn’t the type of golfer to change into the newest equipment just because it’s new. She sticks to what works.
Well, apparently Thompson’s Cobra King LTD fairway wood has been working since 2015, which is when the club first released to the public. Judging by the wear mark on the direct center of the face, she hasn’t missed the sweet spot in that eight-year span, either.
Lexi’s 2-iron
Lexi Thompson's Cobra King Tec Utility 2-iron (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
What, you weren’t expecting a 2-iron?
Thompson doesn’t need help creating distance or getting the ball in the air, so she takes advantage of her power by utilizing a Cobra King Tec Utility 2-iron.
It’s also one of the newest clubs in her bag since the Cobra King Tee Utility was released in 2023.
Lexi’s 14-year-old irons
Lexi Thompson's Cobra S2 Forged irons (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
That’s right, the Cobra S2 Forged irons that Thompson is using this week in Las Vegas were released to the public all the way back in 2009.
In 2009, Collin Morikawa was 12 years old!
Compared to the forged cavity back irons on the modern market, Thompson’s S2 Forged irons have slightly thicker toplines and wider soles, with a touch more offset. All things considered, Thompson’s irons are designed to be slightly more forgiving than a modern Tour CB, and nobody in the field knows their own irons better than she does. She has 14 years' worth of experience and comfort using the classic S2 Forged irons.
Lexi’s raw wedges
Lexi Thompson's wedge (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
According to Thompson, she typically plays with a five-wedge setup and plays her iron set without the 5-iron. This week, however, Thompson is going to maximize her distance options at the top end of the set, so she’s putting the 5-iron back into the bag, and opting for a four-wedge setup instead.
“I would say the only [equipment change I’m making this week] -- because I play with five wedges, so sometimes I have to either take out a wedge or a -- usually my 5-iron when I play,” Thompson said in her Tuesday press conference in Las Vegas. “But the 5-iron will be in the bag this week, and I'll take out one of my wedges. No added clubs or different clubs for that matter. I'll definitely take out a wedge.”
Lexi’s custom putter
Lexi Thompson's black-and-pink Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 prototype mallet (Courtesy of GOLFWRX)
This week in Las Vegas, Thompson is using a black-and-pink Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 prototype mallet, with a custom knuckle-neck hosel that helps achieve a slightly different toe hang for her desired feel and particular stroke.
To see more photos of Lexi Thompson’s clubs at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, head over to GolfWRX.com, and don't forget to tune in to see Thompson make her PGA TOUR debut on Thursday!