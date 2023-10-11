Star rookie Ludvig Åberg talks equipment free agency, recent gear changes in Las Vegas

“To be honest, I don’t really have a [club testing] process, it’s more so that I’m not a big guy in changing too much,” Åberg told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. “So overall, I don’t try to change too much, but when I do, I need to make sure it’s performing a little better. … I felt like all the people that I have talked to, every single one of them gave me the same advice to not change too much. So I took that to heart, and I try not to do that.”