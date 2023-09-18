PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Sahith Theegala, Fortinet Championship
    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Sahith Theegala claimed his maiden PGA TOUR victory at the Fortinet Championship. The Pepperdine alum won the first FedExCup Fall event by two shots. Check out the clubs he used to get it done in his home state of California.

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees @9.5)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 60 TX

    5-wood: Ping G430 Max (18 degrees @16.5)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

    Irons: Ping i210 (3) Irons: Ping Blueprint S (4- PW)
    Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), Project X 6.5 (4- PW)

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12S, 54-12S), Ping Glide 2.0 (58-06)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5 (50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (54, 58)

    Putter: Ping TR 1966 Anser 2 prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Ping ID-8

