Justin Thomas adds longer driver to his arsenal at Fortinet Championship

"It was just something I wanted to have…we kind of screwed around and [Titleist Tour rep J.J. Van Wezenbeeck] sent me some stuff in the mail, but hadn't done like a proper fitting for one, because I know my driver's great. It works how I want it to…I’ve driven it really, really well with the longer driver actually the last two weeks using it," he continued. "So I don't know. I mean, I'm going to go hit some balls and make a decision. It will be most likely just end up using my gamer, but it's just something that I've -- I just wanted to have more than anything, and I was hitting it really good the last couple weeks and I'm like, well, maybe we'll end up playing this more than we thought, but we'll see.

