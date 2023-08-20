Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Viktor Hovland came from behind to win the BMW Championship after a stunning course-record 61 at Olympia Fields. The Norwegian shot a back-nine 28 to win the second FedExCup Playoffs event. He enters the TOUR Championship second in the FedExCup standings. Check out the clubs he used to get it done in Chicago.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @8.4)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @ 16.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour-V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide 2.0 (60-TS)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 120 X (50-56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72 prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC