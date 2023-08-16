Brian Harman explains why he still uses a retail putter from seven years ago

The large putter was designed for forgiveness and has a dual-winged shape in the back to drive weight away from the face. It also has a double-bend hosel structure, helping make it face-balanced overall, which is what Harman prefers. When compared with a putter that has more toe-hang, a face-balanced putter is typically better suited for golfers who have a straight-back and straight-through putting style, rather than having more of an arc-and-release technique.