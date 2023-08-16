A peek inside baseball legend CC Sabathia’s diverse golf bag at Olympia Fields

He said the only thing he’s missing in his bag is a reliable fairway wood. At the moment he relies on his trusty PXG hybrid that he’s used for years (and the worn-out club is proof that he’s hit hundreds, if not thousands, of golf balls with it). Sabathia also uses blacked-out Titleist Vokey wedges, which are custom-stamped with his playing jersey No. 52, and a unique, all-carbon LA Golf putter.