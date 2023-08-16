A peek inside baseball legend CC Sabathia’s diverse golf bag at Olympia Fields
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
CC Sabathia, former left-handed pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, played alongside Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners in Wednesday’s Pro-Am at the BMW Championship.
Speaking with GolfWRX.com on Wednesday, Sabathia, a six-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion (2009), revealed that he started playing golf after he retired from baseball in 2019.
Sabathia says that his 15-handicap is steadily improving, and he unleashes serious power when he puts the ball on the center of the clubface with his 6-foot-6-inch frame.
What's in CC Sabathia's golf bag?
He’s had several golf club fittings throughout his first 3-4 years playing the game and he plays a mixed set of clubs from various companies. Sabathia’s equipment setup is highlighted by large grips – for his otherworldly large hands – as well as stiff shafts to suit his high swing speed and force.
He said the only thing he’s missing in his bag is a reliable fairway wood. At the moment he relies on his trusty PXG hybrid that he’s used for years (and the worn-out club is proof that he’s hit hundreds, if not thousands, of golf balls with it). Sabathia also uses blacked-out Titleist Vokey wedges, which are custom-stamped with his playing jersey No. 52, and a unique, all-carbon LA Golf putter.
Sabathia relies on his PXG hybrid. (GolfWRX)
Here is a look at the clubs Sabathia had in the bag Wednesday at Olympia Fields.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Accra Prototype
Sabathia plays a Callaway Rogue ST Max driver. (GolfWRX)
Hybrid: PXG Gen5 0311 XF (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 9X
Driving Irons: Titleist U505 (2 and 3 iron)
Shafts: Accra M5 Proto 95H
Sabathia uses a Titleist driving iron. (GolfWRX)
Irons: Mizuno Pro 223 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X
Wedges: Titleist SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Sabathia plays Titleist wedges. (GolfWRX)
Putter: LA Golf all-carbon mallet
Sabathia uses a LA Golf all-carbon mallet. (GolfWRX)
Check out more photos of Sabathia’s clubs on GolfWRX.com.