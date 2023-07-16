Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy battled the elements and finished with back-to-back birdies to win the Genesis Scottish Open. McIlroy tested out a new, lower-flying driving option this week to keep the ball on target amid blistery windy conditions. The 17-degree 2-iron was built for him previously, and McIlroy brought it out for this week's Genesis Scottish Open and next week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
The 17-degree 2-iron was on display on the 18th hole in McIlroy's final round Sunday, as he hit it from 205 yards out in the rough to 10 feet, 8 inches for a birdie and the victory.
Rory McIlroy birdies the 72nd to win at Genesis Scottish Open
"I just hit this 2-iron and it came off perfectly. Probably the best shot I've hit all year. It was exactly the way I wanted to play it. You know, when you hit a shot like that I felt like I deserved to hole that putt to finish it off," McIlroy stated after his round.
Check out his iron and the other clubs he used to win at The Renaissance Club.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees @13)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (2, 4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Shaft: Project X Black HZRDUS 6.5 105 (2), Project X 7.0 (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46-09SB), TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)