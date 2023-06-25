Winner's Bag: Keegan Bradley, Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship in dominating fashion for his sixth TOUR win and second one this season. Check out the clubs he used below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Max High Launch (16 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI
Hybrid: Callaway Apex (19 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX Mk II (3), Srixon ZX5 (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52-10 Mid, 58-6 Low)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion WristLock
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align