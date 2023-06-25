PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's Bag: Keegan Bradley, Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship in dominating fashion for his sixth TOUR win and second one this season. Check out the clubs he used below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)

    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Max High Launch (16 degrees)

    Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI

    Hybrid: Callaway Apex (19 degrees)

    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZX Mk II (3), Srixon ZX5 (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (52-10 Mid, 58-6 Low)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

    Grip: SuperStroke Traxion WristLock

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.