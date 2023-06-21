Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler just sparked the newest putter trend

"We were playing at Medalist where he belongs in Florida, and I hadn't been putting good, and this was right before Bay Hill, and I played with Rickie, and he just made every single putt," Clark said. "Afterwards we were practicing a little bit getting ready for it and I hit a couple and I was like, ‘oh, gosh, this is really nice.’ So I texted the Odyssey guy, and I said, ‘hey, can you make me Rickie's putter?’ And he's like, ‘well what specs?’ I said, ‘the exact same.’ So literally had the exact same putter. And I joked with Rickie today, he changed the grip. He changed the grip and cut it an inch, so I was like, ‘all right, I got to change the grip and cut it an inch.’"