The 9-year-old putter that helped Keegan Bradley transform his putting

“I think one of the main reasons the Jailbird and his technique has worked so well for him is because of the work he does with Phil Kenyon. Keegan started working with Phil around the same time he switched into the Versa Jailbird and his putting has improved tremendously. Keegan ranked 185th in strokes gained: putting in 2020. He currently ranks 58th. Phil has long been a proponent of Versa technology and what it can do for golfers. Phil and Keegan have put in countless hours on the putting green and his improvement is an example of what can happen when you couple the right putter with the right instructor.”